SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo says the peacock and peahen who resided at the zoo have moved to a new home.
According to the Zoo, more and more facilities, including Salisbury, are moving away from keeping free-roaming animals, such as the peafowl. The zoo says free-roaming animals are difficult to manage and catch when necessary.
“The peafowl are the only free-roaming animals we have,” said Salisbury Zoo Registrar Jessica O’Neill. “Because they are free-roaming, there could be the risk of them spreading avian influenza, and we need to consider our entire animal collection.”
The Salisbury Zoo didn’t specify where the peafowl pair’s new home was, but did say it is a private facility where they will be with their offspring.