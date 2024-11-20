One Killed in Gumboro Crash

DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman on North DuPont Highway (Rt. 13) Tuesday night.

According to authorities, police were called to North DuPont Highway just north of Leipsic Road on November 19, just after 7 p.m., on reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle. The ensuing investigation revealed the 29-year-old victim was crossing the highway wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk at the time, according to police. Police say a 17-year-old driving north in a Nissan pickup truck fatally struck the woman as she was crossing. The driver briefly continued driving before pulling into a parking lot and calling his parents, according to investigators.

The 29-year-old victim has not yet been identified. Police say no charges have currently been filed but continue to investigate the fatal crash.

 

