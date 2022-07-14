OCEAN CITY, Md.- A pedestrian had to be rushed to the hospital after being struck by a truck late Wednesday night on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge into Ocean City.
Maryland State Police said that at around 8 p.m. 33-year-old Daniel Joseph Hicken of Bishopville, Md. was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Rt. 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway. While attempting to cross, he was hit in lane one of westbound Rt. 50 by a 1997 Chevrolet truck driven by 19-year-old Anthony Capriotti Jr. of Levittown, Pa.
Hicken was transported by police helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead at noon on Thursday. Capriotti was not injured in the crash.
All lanes of the Rt. 50 bridge were closed for roughly four hours while crews were on the scene.
Police said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.