EASTON, Md. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Ocean Gateway in Easton, police said.
Easton police responded to eastbound Ocean Gateway at Dover Road around 2:53 p.m. Oct. 15 for a reported pedestrian crash.
A preliminary investigation found that the man was walking between vehicles when he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the eastbound left-turn lane, according to police.
The man died from his injuries. Police have not released his identity as they work to notify his family.
The Maryland State Police CRASH Team and Easton Police Department are investigating the crash. Ocean Gateway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.