HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of a 37-year-old Harrington man in two child rape cases.
According to investigators, William Conard raped a child over a period of several years up until his arrest in October of 2025.
During their investigation in that case, prosecutors say they identified another victim who is now an adult. The second victim was also abused over several years while the victim was aged 6-8 years old, according to the DOJ.
Conard plead guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree rape earlier this year in connection to the two cases. On Oct. 8, he was sentenced to 30 years of Level V prison.
"This level of violence is unthinkable, especially when committed against a child,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am deeply thankful to our prosecutors and our partners in the Delaware State Police for their outstanding work in these cases and strongly encourage anyone with information about additional abuse to come forward so that justice may be done. My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they heal.”
The DOJ says there may be additional victims, and further alleged abuse by Conard can be reported at 302-698-8547.