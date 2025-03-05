MILFORD, DE - A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a man after a collision.
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Jason Boyd, of Pennsylvania. Police say on March 4, around 1 p.m., Boyd was involved in a collision on 793 Bay Road. According to police, Boyd was tailgating a 50-year-old male driver who applied his brakes, causing Boyd's truck to collide with the rear of the car.
Both drivers reportedly pulled into the parking lot of I.G. Burton to assess the damage. State police say as the 50-year-old man exited his vehicle and approached the truck, Boyd allegedly pepper-sprayed him before troopers arrived. The 50-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.
Troopers say they contacted Boyd and observed a canister of pepper spray inside his truck. They also discovered that his vehicle registration was expired. Boyd was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with:
- Assault 2nd Degree with a Disabling Chemical Spray (Felony)
- Expired Registration
Boyd was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $2,525 unsecured bond. Additionally, the 50-year-old driver of the Honda was issued a citation for Reckless Driving.