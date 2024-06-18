LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police tell WBOC a 57-year-old man has died in Lewes after attempting to swim to check on crab pots Monday.
Police say they were called to the beach area at the end of Camp Arrowhead Road on June 17th just before 6:15 p.m. for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police say they learned a 57-year-old man from East Prospect, Pennsylvania swam out to check on crab pots and became distressed. A nearby boater saw the man in the water, jumped in, and swam him to shore. Rescue crews then began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene, according to police.
Delaware State Police say this incident is still under investigation.