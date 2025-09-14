MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Millsboro on Saturday night.
Police say a motorcycle was headed north on US 113 on Sept. 13 at about 7 p.m. toward the intersection at Centerview Drive. According to investigators, the northbound traffic light was red at the time, and the motorcycle sped into the intersection without stopping for the light.
At the same time, a Chevrolet Malibu was driving west into the intersection of 113 and Centerview Drive on a green light, and the motorcycle collided with the car, according to police.
The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man from York, Pennsylvania, was ejected on impact. Sadly, the man died at the scene, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the Malibu was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and later released.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-703-3269.