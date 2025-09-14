Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/11 PM 3.2 1.2 0.9 1 NONE 15/11 AM 2.7 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 15/11 PM 3.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 16/12 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1-2 NONE 17/01 AM 2.8 0.8 0.6 1-2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/08 PM 3.4 1.3 1.1 1 MINOR 15/08 AM 2.8 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 15/09 PM 3.1 1.0 0.8 2 NONE 16/09 AM 2.6 0.5 0.6 2-3 NONE 16/10 PM 3.0 0.9 0.7 2-3 NONE 17/11 AM 3.1 1.0 1.0 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 15/07 AM 2.5 0.3 1.1 1 NONE 15/08 PM 3.1 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 16/08 AM 2.2 0.0 0.8 1 NONE 16/09 PM 3.0 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 17/10 AM 2.7 0.5 1.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 PM 3.7 1.2 0.7 1 NONE 15/06 AM 3.1 0.6 0.9 1 NONE 15/08 PM 3.5 1.0 0.7 2 NONE 16/07 AM 2.8 0.3 0.6 3 NONE 16/08 PM 3.4 0.9 0.7 3 NONE 17/09 AM 3.3 0.8 0.9 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/05 PM 3.3 1.3 1.2 1 MINOR 15/05 AM 2.7 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 15/06 PM 3.2 1.2 1.1 2-3 MINOR 16/06 AM 2.8 0.8 1.2 3-4 NONE 16/07 PM 3.5 1.5 1.5 4 MODERATE 17/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.4 2-3 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/02 PM 3.7 0.9 0.2 1 NONE 15/02 AM 2.8 0.0 0.1 1 NONE 15/03 PM 3.6 0.8 0.2 2 NONE 16/03 AM 3.0 0.2 0.3 2 NONE 16/04 PM 4.2 1.4 0.8 2 NONE 17/05 AM 3.5 0.7 0.7 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/03 PM 5.4 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 15/03 AM 4.7 0.2 1.0 1 NONE 15/04 PM 5.7 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 16/04 AM 4.9 0.4 1.2 1 NONE 16/05 PM 6.6 2.1 2.0 1 MINOR 17/05 AM 5.7 1.2 1.9 1 NONE TANGIER ISLAND, VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.8 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 PM 3.1 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 15/06 AM 2.7 0.9 1.4 1 NONE 15/08 PM 3.2 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 16/08 AM 2.6 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 16/09 PM 3.3 1.5 1.5 1 MINOR 17/09 AM 2.9 1.1 1.5 1 NONE HARBORTON VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.5 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 PM 3.5 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 15/06 AM 2.9 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 15/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 16/08 AM 2.9 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 16/08 PM 3.6 1.6 1.4 1 NONE 17/09 AM 3.2 1.2 1.4 1 NONE &&