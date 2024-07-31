SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Environment (DOE) and Perdue AgriBusiness LLC have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement over air pollution violations at a Salisbury soybean facility.
According to the DOE, Perdue failed to obtain permits and install controls at the facility, leading to an increase in emissions of ground-level ozone pollutants. The $12 million settlement, filed on July 31st, includes an $8 million civil penalty, acquiring all required permits, cleaner processing equipment with updated pollution control technology, transition from diesel equipment to electric, and $400,000 worth of environmental projects in the City of Salisbury.
Maryland officials say Perdue AgriBusiness failed to reapply for permits before continuing with an expansion of soybean oil extraction operations that required those permits. A complaint from the Department of Environment alleges the unauthorized equipment increased toxic air pollution and posed a potential health concern.
“Everyone must follow the rules which are in place to keep Marylanders safe. When Perdue failed to comply, it was the community who suffered the undue burden, so there must be meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. “I am glad that Perdue has accepted responsibility and will be investing in the surrounding neighborhoods moving forward.”
Perdue’s poultry and soybean processing facilities are subject to environmental regulations to control the emission of volatile organic compounds that form ground-level ozone when mixed with other chemicals in heat and sunlight, according to the DOE.
“Salisbury, Maryland is our home, where our family-owned company was founded over 100 years ago,” said Kevin McAdams, Perdue Farms CEO. “We are proud to have an annual economic impact of $1.6 billion in the state of Maryland. While we have made some missteps along the way, we take full accountability, as reflected in today’s settlement agreement. We have taken substantial actions to ensure we have the proper controls in place to prevent this from happening again.”
The Department of Environment says the settlement is now awaiting final approval by the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.