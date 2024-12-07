SALISBURY, MD - Perdue Farms held it's 39th annual "Operation Teddy Bear" at the Holly Center in Wicomico County on Saturday. Perdue’s truck drivers, employees, and local volunteers teamed up to provide residents with a memorable experience, offering them rides in big rigs.
The event, held at The Holly Center in Salisbury—a facility for individuals with physical and mental disabilities—marked the official start of the holiday season. Now in its 39th year, "Operation Teddy Bear" has become a beloved tradition. Perdue Farms shares that the event, which began in the 1980s, was inspired by the late country singer Red Sovine's song "Teddy Bear," about a young, wheelchair-bound child wishing for a ride in a big rig.
WBOC spoke with Jim Perdue, Chairman of Perdue Farms, who explained the significance of the event, "I think this is important for the community. It kicks off the holiday season, it gets everybody together, the community, the volunteers. Everybody helps out." What started with just a handful of truck drivers now sees around 15 big rigs participating, offering rides to residents of the center.
The day’s festivities included an 11-mile journey through Wicomico County, beginning at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury. The event concluded with a lunch for volunteers and residents.
Tuesday Trott, CEO of the Holly Center, emphasized the importance of events like Operation Teddy Bear in building community ties. "They might not live at home, they live here, but they are a part of the community like you and I. I think it's integral to keep them involved and to keep folks coming in to volunteer within the community with our residents. It helps them feel like they're a part of the larger family."
Trott also highlighted that the planning for Operation Teddy Bear takes about six months, involving coordination between Perdue Farms and the Holly Center. The event is a favorite for the residents, who eagerly anticipate it each year.
"The smile and joy that they are experiencing outside right now"..."you can't express what the joy is unless you see it". She also says that this year, other individuals with disabilities from throughout the community joined the Holly Center, and were able to experience the event. Looking ahead, Trott hopes to see Operation Teddy Bear grow and reach even more people in the future.