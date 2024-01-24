SALISBURY, MD - A Perdue Farms truck driver is celebrating an impressive accomplishment during his time with the poultry company.
Robert Timmons, who has been with Perdue Farms for 44 years, has reached four million accident-free driving miles as a truck driver. Perdue says he is only the second driver to achieve the milestone in the company’s 104-year history.
“I am so excited that I achieved 4 million miles of safe driving. Excited and proud that I was able to do this while working at Perdue,” Timmons said.
Timmons, who goes by Holly Trolly on the road, has delivered poultry from Salisbury to Lewiston, delivered live haul and oil, and has delivered as far west as Iowa during his time at Perdue, the company says.
“Our drivers are among the most visible brand ambassadors and have the most direct contact with our customers,” said Tim O’Hea, senior director of transportation for Perdue Farms. “Robert achieving four million safe driving miles in just 43 years is no small feat and is a testament to his dedication not only to Perdue but also to our customers and those he shares the roads with every day.”
On Wednesday, Timmons was awarded with a $15,000 check from Perdue for his accomplishment.