Person hurt after ice chunk crashes through windshield in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - EMS crews say a passenger in a car was injured after an ice chunk flew off a large truck driving in front of them.
Georgetown EMS says on Thursday afternoon, a person was driving on Route 9, just west of Asbury Road, when the ice chunk from a truck penetrated their windshield and dislodged parts of their dashboard.
The driver was not injured, but the passenger had cuts on their face, according to EMS, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities are citing this incident as an example of why it is very important to clear off the snow and ice on your vehicle after a storm.