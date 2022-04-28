KENT ISLAND, Md. -- The next time you cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, keep a close eye on the toll you receive in the mail.
Shawn Maroune drives across the bridge six days a week for his crab shack business on Kent Island.
Maroune says he has been charged nearly 900 dollars.
"We're working six days a week trying to recover from the pandemic and now we've got to worry about a 900 dollar toll fee to get to work to pay the money on the bills we're backed up on," Maroune said.
He is not alone. Jessica Hawkins says she received a large stack of toll violations.
Something that's supposed to be so simple and something people don't give two thoughts to, it has become quite a part of my life, a weekly event dealing with E-ZPass," Hawkins said.
Maroune says the longer this goes on, the harder it will be on his business.
"Absolutely it's going to hurt business but what can we do about it. Are they going to listen to us, are they going to hear us," he said.
State officials say for months during the pandemic, toll collection letters were not mailed out, creating a backlog. Now, the bills are being issued resulting in the high price tags.
But drivers we spoke with say the amounts are incorrect.
MDTA has implemented a grace period for unpaid video tolls. That lasts through November 30.
MDTA has also added more customer service representatives to deal with the issues.
A Queen Anne's County woman has started a petition asking the state to look into the toll issues.
That petition has amassed over 32,000 signatures.
It asks Governor Hogan to appoint a task force to investigate to toll issues.