SALISBURY, Md. - Days after Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor told PFLAG Salisbury the city would not raise a pride flag outside of the Government Office Building downtown, the LGBTQ group has announced it has found a new location.
PFLAG says it will kick off LGBTQ Pride Month by raising the rainbow pride flag on Saturday, June 1st at noon at 304 Carroll Street. The organization has also a new partnership with the Downtown Salisbury Business Alliance where businesses and buildings in the city can display pride flags and banners during the month of June.
Thursday, Mayor Taylor communicated to PFLAG Salisbury that the city will not be raising the pride flag on the flag pole outside of the Government Office Building as it had in years past. The Mayor said the city is moving away from specialty flags being flown on the pole. But Taylor said the city would still participate in the upcoming LGBTQ Pride parade.