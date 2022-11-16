Pharmaceutical Company Jubilant Cadista Is Cutting 80 Positions

SALISBURY, Md. - Jubilant Cadista, a pharmaceutical company will be cutting 80 positions on Nov. 23.
It's something anyone fears especially close to the holidays. Bill Chambers, President of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce says the news came as a complete surprise and not just to the workers.
"There's no way to make an announcement like that and have a soft landing. It's a sad day when citizens and your neighbors are informed that they no longer have employment," says Chambers.
Jubilant Cadista has 300 employees with them. And although a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification was filed to the Maryland Department of Labor in early Oct., Chambers says this was a shock that comes with concern.
Chambers says, "But we're concerned about losing 80 employees. We're concerned with how that impacts their families and how it impacts the local economy. Generally, the pharma industry is recession-proof. It is not subject to the ebb and flow of the economy. Whether you're a generic drug maker or brand name drug maker, there's always a demand for those products. And now more than ever. This is not a result of an economic downturn or uncertain economic future that we're looking at now."
According to Dave Ryan, of Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development, the top priority is helping those workers. Ryan says, "Every job counts in Salisbury and Wicomico. That's why we have a really good team at the Department of Labor and the Lower shore Workforce Alliance to help those people that are impacted, transition to new opportunities."
Tough news at a tough time of year.
WBOC has reached out to Jubilant Cadista but has not heard back.