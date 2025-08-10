DOVER, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced they will begin Phase 3 of improvements to Kenton Road in Kent County.
DelDOT says Phase 3 of construction is set to begin on Kenton Road between Route 8 (Forrest Avenue) and College Road. Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 19th and last through Friday, November 21st.
According to DelDOT, this phase of construction will include the installation of underground utilities and final roadway paving.
Transportation officials say northbound Kenton Road will be closed between Route 8 and College Road beginning on August 19th. At the same time, southbound Kenton Road will reopen to traffic through the work zone.
The following detour is provided by DelDOT:
Detour: Traffic wishing to head North on Kenton Rd between SR8 (Forrest Ave) and College Road will need to head East on SR8 to Saulsbury Ave and turn Left heading North on Saulsbury Road to College Road. Then turn Left heading West on College Road to Kenton Road, where they will be able to continue north on Kenton Road.