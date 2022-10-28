SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- Phillies fans in Delaware were eagerly awaiting the start of this years World Series. Sports bars were packed with fans hours before the first pitch, and one of those bars was the Paradise Pub in Millsboro, Delaware.
Sarah Hyde works at Paradise Pub, and she says Phillies fans have been filling the bar the entire postseason.
"I've never seen this amount of Phillies fans in one bar, especially in this area," said Hyde. "Everybody's just really excited and just hoping for the best and so am I."
People in Sussex County were definitely making it clear who they're pulling for this year.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, go Phillies," said Julie Rathman.
And all of those fans are hoping for one outcome.
"Winning," said Joyce Schnieder.
Michael and Carollee Macguire agree.
"Four wins, haha yeah, four wins," said the Macguires.
Fans aren't the only ones getting into the World Series spirit. The Philly Pretzel Factory in Rehoboth Beach is making special p-shaped pretzels. Even for non-Phillies fans, they make for a great gift.
"I have a whole bunch of Phillies neighbors and friends so I figured I'd come in and get them a little treat for tonight," said Diane Omarrah. "I know they're so excited for this game."
The Phillies may be underdogs this year, but they're fans certainly don't seem to be lacking any confidence.