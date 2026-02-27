ST. MICHAELS, Md. – Firefighters responded to an unusual incident Thursday morning after a pickup truck went over a bulkhead, causing a minor fuel leak.
According to the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 8:52 a.m. to the 200 block of Beach Avenue for a reported fuel spill.
When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck partially over the bulkhead with a small amount of fuel leaking into the water. Crews quickly contained the spill and remained on scene for about two hours while a tow company removed the vehicle.
The Maryland Department of the Environment was notified because the fuel entered the water.
No injuries were reported.