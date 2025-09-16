SALISBURY, M.d. - Piedmont Airlines announced that they plan to donate a retired Embraer 145 aircraft and two static Rolls-Royce turbofan jet engines to University of Maryland Eastern Shore's FAA Part 147 Certified Aviation Maintenance Technician School.
Officials say the donation will mark a significant investment in workforce development on the Eastern Shore. They say it will support hands-on learning and career readiness for students in one of the few historically Black college universities (HBCU) based, FAA-certified, Airframe and Powerplant programs in the country.
The donation will officially take place Sept. 17 during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the UMES Aviation Maintenance Hangar at the Salisbury Regional Airport.
Piedmont Airlines is headquartered at the Salisbury Regional Airport.