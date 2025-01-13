ROXANA, DE – The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced a temporary road closure ahead of roadwork near Roxana.
DelDOT says Evans Road, between Zion Church Road and Bayard Road, will close beginning Monday, January 20th, through Monday, February 10th, weather permitting. The closure will allow for a pipe replacement project at the bridge over Baston Branch.
Detours will be in place:
- For drivers traveling from Zion Church Road (Rt. 20) wanting to access the east side of Evans Road will have to travel south on Zion Church Road (Rt.20), then turn left and travel north on Bayard Road and turn left onto Evans Road.
- People traveling from Bayard Road who want to access the west side of Evans Road will have to travel south on Bayard Road, then turn right and travel west on Zion Church Road (Rt.20) and turn right onto Evans Road.