PITTSVILLE, Md. - Pittsville's town commissioners are considering a resolution that would create an Economic Development Commission.
The Commission, which would be comprised of five community members, including business owners would steer the town's economic development plan.
Town Manager Joe Mangini says an Economic Development Commission is needed to steer Pittsville's economy into the future.
"The town is seeking economic development opportunities, reaching out, encouraging individuals to come to the town," he said.
Mangini says the town's "East of Salisbury" strategy aims to find ways Pittsville can compete with the much larger city to its west.
"Every town that I've had as a manager, I've recommended and the elected officials have approved it," he said.
Dean Gray is President of the Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce.
Dean says Pittsville must work with other small towns nearby like Willards and Parsonsburg.
"We can balance the old with the new. We can keep the quiet, quaint, small town community feel that we have and still grow the community as a whole," he said.
Rebecca Smith, who owns Barefoot Willy's Tees says she would consider being one of the business owners serving on the new commission.
"I think the town has the best interest of the locals that are here," Smith said.
If adopted, the Town Manager says the Economic Development Commission could be up and running by January or February.