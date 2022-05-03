CRISFIELD, Md. - The pole that fell on Christine Cook's roof is now gone, thanks to a good samaritan.
The pole fell last Wednesday leaving Cook fearing for her own safety and that of her pets and her grandchildren.
"I'm overwhelmed with the kindness of others to be willing to come out and help, it's just a god send," she said.
Cook says she could not afford to remove the pole because she recently battled cancer, but is in remission.
Contractor Cody Mills of Pittsville was told about Christine's situation by a friend, who saw her story on WBOC.
"I just like helping people when I can because I'd like to have the return favor when I'm in need and somebody come out and help me."
"We got it done and now she ain't got to worry about a pole hanging over her," Mills said.
Cook says she is glad the pole is gone and is thankful to Mills and to WBOC for sharing her story.
"I would like to thank WBOC for airing this and for helping. WBOC has always helped the community they're known for that," Cook said.
A fallen pole highlighting the good hearted people of Delmarva.