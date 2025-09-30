PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Town of Pittsville is addressing reports of discolored water in the town and have asked residents to continue to report issues to town hall.
Around noon on Tuesday, town officials said they were awaiting an update from the town’s water treatment plant operator service on the cause of the discoloration. At the time, the operator service was troubleshooting the issue.
Just after 3:30 p.m., the town released a statement from Singh Operational Services, which had identified an issue with the gas chlorine injection system.
“At Pittsville over the weekend, there was a problem with the gas chlorine injection,” Sing Operational Services said. “The operator got it working for a little while, then it failed again. The post chlorine system is not available to substitute. The parts rep is scheduled to be here on Wednesday or Thursday.”
“Until then, we have a temporary set up for this portion of water treatment operations. Our operator has been able to make adjustments to temporarily continue proper treatment.”
The company says Pittsville’s discolored water is due to reduced iron removal since the problem arose over the weekend but is safe to drink.
The discoloration comes amid a $2.7 million project to overhaul Pittsville’s water treatment plant. The upgrade process is slated to be completed by December, according to Singh Operational Services. The discoloration and other issues are expected until the process is complete.
“Until then, we here at SOS strive to remedy the issues temporarily to lessen the impact on residents,” the contractor said. “We are communicating and documenting all contact with residents.”