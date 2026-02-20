WICOMICO COUNTY– Transition efforts are underway for Wicomico Public Library's eastern branch.
Library officials announced the Pittsville Branch closed permanently on Feb. 20, with supplies boxed up for transfer to a new Parsonsburg building.
The upgrade expands the library from a double-wide trailer to a brick-and-mortar location, named after a former Wicomico County public servant.
The Lewis R. Riley Branch will open March 20 at 7341 Parsonsburg Road, according to Wicomico Public Library.
Patrons can call the Pittsville Branch at 410-835-2353 to schedule needed services or visit Wicomico Public Library's other branches.