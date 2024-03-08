PITTSVILLE, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office have announced the arrest of a Pittsville man after finding homemade explosive devices on a property in plain view.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 7000 block of Gumboro Road on Thursday, March 7th, for a check welfare request. There, police say they met with Christopher James Wilgus Jr., 45, and discovered what they say appeared to be homemade explosive devices strategically placed throughout the property. Wilgus resides in the garage and motorhome on the property, according to deputies.
Police say Wilgus told them of his concerns regarding potential attacks on his residence, citing the presence of drones and people surveilling him. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says Wilgus revealed alarming details about the explosive devices.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal arrived at the scene and confirmed the authenticity of the explosive devices and collected samples, the Sheriff’s Office says.
Police arrested Wilgus and took him to the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond, with another bond hearing this morning.
All remaining explosive devices were rendered safe and removed, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the area was deemed safe from any other threats.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.