PITTSVILLE, Md. - A Wicomico County man and former EMS responder in Somerset County charged with multiple sexual offenses involving a minor was convicted on Tuesday.
As WBOC has previously reported, Oliver Kennedy, 51, of Pittsville was initially arrested on Nov. 4, 2025 after he allegedly gave a victim alcohol when she was about 11 years old before sexually abusing her.
According to court documents, between 2018 and 2023, Kennedy sexually abused the minor in his household. The victim was under the age of 12 at the time of the assaults.
On April 28, Kennedy appeared before a Wicomico Country jury following a two-day trial and was convicted of four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and one count of Assault in the Second-degree.
Kennedy will remain in custody pending sentencing where he faces a maximum penalty of 35 years of incarceration.
“As we near the close of April and Child Abuse Prevention Month, this case is a sobering reminder that child sexual abuse exacts an indescribable toll on survivors,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said. “The survivor exhibited strength and bravery in disclosing the abuse and when testifying in court.
“I would also like to recognize the members of the jury who approached their duty to deliberate seriously and delivered a strong verdict that hopefully has afforded the survivor some semblance of the peace they deserve.”