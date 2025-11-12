PITTSVILLE, Md. - Two Wicomico County men who worked as EMS responders in Somerset have been charged with multiple sexual offenses involving minors.
The alleged incidents occurred between 2017 and 2022, according to court documents acquired by WBOC, and involved multiple victims.
Oliver and Donald Kennedy, ages 50 and 49, respectively, were arrested on Nov. 4. According to online court records, the two men are listed with the same address in Pittsville. Oliver Kennedy worked as an EMT with the City of Crisfield and was assigned to Station 8, according to Station 8’s Captain. Donald worked as a paramedic within Somerset County, officials say.
Donald Kennedy was placed on leave the day the charges were filed, according to Somerset County to the EMS Chief. It is currently unclear if Oliver Kennedy has been placed on leave by the City of Crisfield.
According to charging documents acquired by WBOC, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services launched an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a minor on Oct. 15, 2025. A victim told investigators that Oliver Kennedy had given her alcohol when she was about 11 years old before sexually abusing her. The victim said multiple other incidents had occurred when she was between the ages of 11 and 12, according to court records.
When interviewed about the allegations, Oliver Kennedy told police that an incident could have occurred but that he did not remember due to his alcohol use at the time.
“I mean at that point in time…I was extremely intoxicated most of the time, so if something were to have happened, it is possible that it did and I just don’t remember it,” he told investigators, according to charging documents. “I was going through like a fifth of rum a day.”
Oliver Kennedy also told police he would give the victim alcohol from time to time, according to charging documents.
Police later began their investigation into Donald Kennedy on Oct. 28, 2025 after a victim, now an adult, accused the younger Kennedy brother of sexual abuse when she was 17.
The victim told investigators the alleged abuse occurred in 2017 when Donald Kennedy began blackmailing the victim into doing what he wanted, court documents read. Initially the victim refused, but Donald Kennedy’s harassment grew “worse and worse,” according to the court records.
The victim went on to allege multiple assaults within a short time in her recollection to police, and said that Donald Kennedy had contacted her years later as an adult still pursuing sex.
A second victim also came forward during the investigation, claiming Kennedy had groped and kissed her when she was 13 after he had given her alcohol.
Both Oliver and Donald Kennedy face 8 charges including the sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree assault. If convicted on all counts, each faces up to 92 years in prison. The men are both currently being held without bond, and a preliminary hearing in both cases is currently scheduled for Dec. 4.