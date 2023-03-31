SALISBURY, Md. - A Pittsville man was sentenced at the Circuit Court of Wicomico County today to fifteen years for illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
Timothy Paul Ketterman, 35, was involved in a fatal crash in October of 2022 that occurred at the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive in Salisbury. During the investigation of the crash, police discovered an unserialized .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an attached suppressor underneath Ketterman’s seat. Further search of the car revealed additional .22 caliber ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Police say Ketterman already had a felony conviction, and was thus not permitted to possess a handgun.
“The Court’s sentence sends a clear message – felons that illegally carry guns, particularly ghost guns like the one seized from Mr. Ketterman, will be held accountable in Wicomico County,” said State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes.