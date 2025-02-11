PITTSVILLE, MD - A Wicomico County man has been sentenced to a quarter-century behind bars for the sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Cypress Taylor, 23, sexually abused a minor in his care in the Fall of 2022. After being discovered, prosecutors say he fled the state but was quickly extradited back to Maryland.
In November 2024, Taylor pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Abuse of a Minor – Continuing Course of Conduct, and Third-Degree Sexual Offense. On January 31, he was sentenced to 25 years active incarceration followed by five years supervised probation. If that probation is violated, prosecutors say Taylor could face up to 40 more years in prison.
“Sexual predators who seek to harm our children pose an inherent threat to society,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Despite this defendant’s attempt to evade accountability for his actions, justice prevailed in the case through the courage of the survivor, the swift actions of the team at the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, and the strong sentence imposed by the Court.”