GEORGETOWN, Del. - A small airplane made an emergency landing at the Delaware Coastal Airport early Thursday afternoon.
The plane was a Cessna 210 model; a single engine, high wing plane that can seat six passengers at a time. According to Sussex County spokesperson Chip Guy, the emergency landing was caused by a malfunction in the plane's landing gear.
There has been no confirmation on how many people were on the plane at the time of the emergency landing. Guy says that there were no injuries, and everyone onboard refused medical attention.