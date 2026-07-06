SEAFORD, Del. - Planned Parenthood is officially re-opening in Seaford after closing almost two years ago, and healthcare officials say they are officially taking appointments.
The reproductive healthcare clinic opened in Seaford in 2021, and quickly faced pushback for aspects of its abortion services.
According to the Planned Parenthood of Delaware, the following services will be provided at the Seaford location:
- Medication abortions
- Birth control and family planning
- Emergency contraception
- Gender-affirming care
- HIV services
- Pregnancy testing and planning
- STD/STI testing and treatment
- HPV vaccinations
They also say they will be able to converse with patients in Spanish and Haitian-Creole.
The Seaford location will be located at 800 Health Services Drive.
This is the fourth Delaware location for Planned Parenthood, with the others in Dover, Newark, and Wilmington.