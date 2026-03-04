MILFORD, Del. – A planned power outage is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, beginning at 8 a.m., as crews complete storm-related repairs in Milford.
City officials say while electric service was restored following the recent storm, some infrastructure requires permanent repairs to ensure long-term safety and reliability.
To safely complete work along Elks Lodge Road, several electric lines will be temporarily de-energized. Customers in the southeastern portion of the city’s service area may experience intermittent outages.
An extended outage of about six hours is expected for residents along Elks Lodge Road and in the Orchard Hill community.
Officials say PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus will not be affected.