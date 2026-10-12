The words "planned outage" superimposed on an image of power lines

(MGN)

DORCHESTER CO., Md. - Choptank Electric Cooperative has announced that around 400 members in Dorchester County will be affected by a planned power outage Tuesday as crews complete infrastructure repairs.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 and last about six hours, according to the cooperative.

Affected streets include Morris Neck, Hudson, Blue Water Drive, Castle Haven, Richardson, Bar Neck, Ross Neck, Ross Thumb, Wagner Point, Riverton, Cassons Neck, Bowen Road, Pinehurst Drive, Seabreeze, Hills Point, Wingate Way, Green Cove Drive, Ragged Point and Condon.

Choptank Electric says affected members should have received an automated phone call. Anyone who lives on one of the listed streets but did not receive a call is asked to contact the cooperative to confirm whether their service will be affected.

The cooperative says the planned outage is not related to the recent storms.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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