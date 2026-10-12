DORCHESTER CO., Md. - Choptank Electric Cooperative has announced that around 400 members in Dorchester County will be affected by a planned power outage Tuesday as crews complete infrastructure repairs.
The outage is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 and last about six hours, according to the cooperative.
Affected streets include Morris Neck, Hudson, Blue Water Drive, Castle Haven, Richardson, Bar Neck, Ross Neck, Ross Thumb, Wagner Point, Riverton, Cassons Neck, Bowen Road, Pinehurst Drive, Seabreeze, Hills Point, Wingate Way, Green Cove Drive, Ragged Point and Condon.
Choptank Electric says affected members should have received an automated phone call. Anyone who lives on one of the listed streets but did not receive a call is asked to contact the cooperative to confirm whether their service will be affected.
The cooperative says the planned outage is not related to the recent storms.