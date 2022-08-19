POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental a late Thursday morning fire that destroyed radio station WGOP at 1637 Dunn Swamp Road in Pocomoke City.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said that shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at WGOP, formerly WDMV.
Firefighters arrived with significant fire and smoke conditions originating from the attic area of the structure. Approximately 50 firefighters remained on location for three hours to bring the fire under control. Fire Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature originating from a failure of an electrical wire in the attic.
The station, built in 1955, was broadcasting on the air at the time of the fire. The station is owned by Birach Broadcasting Corporation and was operated by Mike Powell. The building was not insured and is a complete loss, investigators said.