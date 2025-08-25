POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Plans for a new community center in Pocomoke City are moving ahead, but city leaders say they need the community’s help to make it a reality.
Mayor Todd Nock announced this month that the project will be located at Maple and Walnut Street, on land once used by the VFW. The site is nearly 33,000 square feet, almost three times the size of the city’s former Armory building. Nock said the center is intended to become a hub for education, mentorship and family activities.
“This is definitely important because we’ve watched a lot of things die in our city,” Nock said. “We’ve watched family and youth engagement diminish to almost nothing. Right now we’re trying to restore not only community trust, but we’re trying to restore what made Pocomoke, Pocomoke.”
The mayor also said the timing of the project is critical, pointing to last week’s news that the Boys and Girls Club after school program in Pocomoke is shutting down. He said the new center can serve as an alternative space for children and teens as the city continues to address concerns about gun violence and keeping youth off the streets.
On Monday, Nock issued a new call for Pocomoke to show support for the project. He said the city is applying for major grant funding, but reviewers want to see evidence that the proposal has broad backing from the community.
“We’re asking all residents, churches, civic organizations, nonprofits and businesses to send in a letter of support for the project,” Nock wrote on Facebook. “Your voice matters, and together, we can show that Pocomoke is united and ready for this next chapter.”
Letters should be sent to Melinda Stafford, City Clerk, at MStafford@PocomokeMd.gov by Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
City officials are also in the process of seeking bids for architectural and engineering design services. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Sept. 4, with proposals due by Sept. 18.
Nock said the project will take time to complete but will be something every resident can take pride in.
“This just isn’t for me. This just isn’t for the people on my street,” Nock said. “This is going to be for everybody, something that everybody can call their own.”