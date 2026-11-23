POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A familiar piece of Pocomoke City is back where it belongs after crews installed a new steeple at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Monday, more than a year after a lightning strike severely damaged the original structure.
The installation marked a long-awaited milestone for the historic church, which has undergone extensive repairs since lightning struck its steeple on July 8, 2025.
Crews with PaulDavis Restoration spent Monday lifting the new steeple into place, with church members gathering to witness the restoration. Before the installation, members of the congregation came together in prayer around the new cross that would sit atop the structure.
For Kathi DeSouter, the church's senior warden, the moment brought a sense of relief after months of uncertainty.
"I'm just so overjoyed and excited to see the whole process finally coming to an end," DeSouter said. "I'm just thankful. I'm thankful for this day."
The damage began when lightning struck the steeple around 10 p.m. on July 8, 2025. DeSouter said she learned about the incident the following morning, which happened to be her birthday.
She rushed to the church after receiving photographs of the damage and quickly realized how serious the situation was.
According to DeSouter, four of the eight large wooden beams supporting the steeple had been damaged or destroyed. The lightning strike also ruptured a water line, adding to the damage.
The original steeple was removed in January, leaving the church without one of its most recognizable architectural features.
"It was bittersweet," DeSouter said of watching the damaged structure come down. "It was sad to see it come down because we knew that wasn't going back up and we weren't exactly sure what we were getting."
David Southern, the church's property manager, said the restoration required extensive coordination among contractors, architects and church leadership.
Southern joined the church in September 2025, approximately two months after the lightning strike, and helped coordinate the restoration.
He said crews from PaulDavis Restoration worked alongside an architect and other contractors to bring the replacement steeple to life.
Throughout the process, Southern said he avoided promising a specific completion date because of the challenges that can arise during a project of this size.
"People kept asking me, you know, when's the steeple going back?" Southern said. "I just knew that there would probably be some snags, but we would get it up there."
The restoration also provided an opportunity for other improvements to the aging church building.
Southern said the church received a new roof and HVAC system, while DeSouter said additional work included cleaning and improvements to the basement and other areas of the property.
For a period following the lightning strike, the congregation held worship services in the parish hall while church leaders worked to ensure the building was safe.
DeSouter said the congregation remained united throughout the process, with members regularly receiving updates about the restoration.
"We're small but mighty," she said, describing the congregation's determination to see the project completed.
According to DeSouter, the church's insurance is covering the restoration costs, leaving the congregation responsible for its deductible.
Monday's installation was originally expected to take place Tuesday, but concerns about the following day's weather prompted crews to move the work up.
Southern said the timing, just days before Thanksgiving, made the occasion especially meaningful.
"Now we get to see that iconic steeple back on top of it," Southern said.
With the new steeple in place, church leaders say the restoration represents not only the return of a recognizable landmark, but also a new chapter for a congregation that has weathered more than a year of challenges.