POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The deadline to file as a candidate for Pocomoke’s upcoming city council election is fast approaching.
According to a public notice filing, Pocomoke residents interested in running for either District 1 or District 2 Councilmember seats have until Friday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. to file. Pocomoke's municipal election is currently slated for April 7, 2026.
Certificate of nomination forms can be acquired by contacting the Pocomoke City Clerk at 410-957-1333 ex. 103. The filing fee is $25.00.
Candidates for city council must be at least 21, a registered voter in Worcester County, and a resident of the District for which they plan to run for at least one year before the election.
Successful candidates will take office on April 14, 2026, for a four year term.