Pocomoke City, M.d - The Pocomoke City Fairgrounds were issued Title 4 and Title 5 violations from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).
Mayor Todd Nock, along with city officials, held a council meeting yesterday, bringing up the fairgrounds in their agenda. The Mayor called for more organization and transparency in how the fairgrounds hosts their events.
"I want to see people go to the fair. But I also want to see the Great Pocomoke Fair play by the rules."
The fairgrounds host different events for the community such as yard sales, bingo games, and the Great Pocomoke Fair.
Jay Apperson from MDE tells WBOC that during the last inspection, they discovered between 1,200 to 1,500 square feet of shallow excavation. Additionally, the sediment at the site could pollute city waters according to MDE.
Mayor Nock is also concerned about the fine from the state, because he says the city cannot afford it.
“If you get fined now, you're going to get a fine every single day until this is fixed,” he says. “It's not going to be a one time fine. It's going to be every single day.”
Michael Whittington hosted a bike event on August, 29 of this year. He says his event was very successful, thanks to the community. He says community is very important during this time.
“More support from the community means better events, he says. “More support means more things can come here. Better events can come here and host.”
Apperson from MDE says the investigation with the fairgrounds is ongoing.