POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The USDA Rural Development is providing a $306,600 grant to Pocomoke City to purchase a new ambulance and improve access to emergency medical services, U.S. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) announced Tuesday.
The new ambulance will replace an older vehicle near its lifespan that lacks key modern safety and health standards. Included in the new ambulance is a better air filtration and heating system, a more comprehensive air disinfection system, and a power lift system for administering oxygen.
“As a physician, I fully understand the need for local government, especially in our rural communities, to have first-rate emergency medical equipment at their disposal," Harris said. "I was pleased to support the application for this grant and know that it will help save lives in Pocomoke City.”