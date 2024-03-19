POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- A handful of new security cameras and a shot-spotter detection system could be on the way to Pocomoke. The city's police chief asked the city for the additional help at Monday night's city council meeting.
The hope is the additional technology could help, in part, with the departments challenges to recruit.
"As every agency in America is finding this with a manpower shortage, you have to be creative and inventive on how you're going to be proactive," said Police Chief Arthur Hancock. "Technology, you know, it's a big part of it in todays world."
A few security cameras can already be seen around Pocomoke. That includes Cypress Park, the bridge heading into the city and the corner of 4th Street and Bonneville Avenue, to name a few.
Latasia Davis of Pocomoke said there is room for more.
"All that extra activity that's going on in Pocomoke I feel like there should be more cameras," said Davis. "Say like somebody walking home by themselves at night and they get snatched up, how are we going to know if they don't have no cameras?"
Hancock said he would like to get up to a total of fourteen cameras. It would mean upgrading the existing 6 and installing 8 more. The project would cost the city between $80,000 and $90,000.
City Manager John Barkley said officials are in favor of the new cameras and will look into grant funding to make it happen.
"The security cameras could also be funded through private donations to the city from the businesses in and around the industrial park and areas like that," said Barkley.
Even with that price tag, Laura Morrison feels it's worth it.
"No doubt that is a lot of money, but I'm not so sure that we can equate the money it's going to cost with the help it could provide," said Morrison.
As for the shot-spotter system, Hancock said it would provide local law enforcement with a tremendous amount of help throughout the entire city. The system can pinpoint gunfire to within 90 feet.
"It's able to separate the sound from a firework or a backfire to an actual gunshot so it's something that could aid us even more," said Hancock. "Usually the response time is within 60 seconds once that goes out."
Shot-spotter would cost Pocomoke City about $49,000 each year.