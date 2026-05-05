POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Pocomoke City is moving forward with the first phase of a street and sidewalk improvement project city leaders say has been years in the making.
Mayor Todd Nock said the project is part of the city’s Safe Paths Initiative, which he first introduced several years ago with former council member Monda Marsh. The goal, he said, is to repave roads and repair sidewalks throughout Pocomoke City over multiple phases.
“This has been a priority because every elected official, past and present, has always promised to fix the roads,” Nock said. “And I’m a staunch believer in doing what you said you’re going to do.”
The city recently selected Mike Hauck Construction LLC for the work after a competitive bid process. Nock said the contractor’s proposal included references and licensing information, including a reference from the city of Fruitland.
“We’re looking forward to that same wonderful work,” Nock said.
Nock said the roads and sidewalks included in the first phase were chosen based on condition.
“The easy answer is the streets and the sidewalks that were chosen were the streets and the sidewalks that were in grave condition,” Nock said.
The mayor said phase one is expected to be completed by July 1, though weather and temperature could affect the timeline. He said phase two is expected to begin around the same time, with the goal of completing both phases by the end of the year.
Before work begins in specific neighborhoods, Nock said he wants people to receive at least 72 hours notice through door hangers or other communication. He said the city and contractor still need to finalize some scheduling details.
The project is aimed at more than just smoother roads. Nock said city leaders also want to improve walkability and accessibility by addressing sidewalks and other paths people use every day.
“We can’t expect people to come to this town and stay in this town if we don’t fix up the things that we are responsible for,” Nock said.
Some people in Pocomoke said the work is needed.
William Bibbins said he has noticed cracked sidewalks and rough roads around the city.
“This is a nice town, but some parts of these roads need a facelift,” Bibbins said.
Keith Hornberger, who owns Wulfhause Productions in town, said he sees the project as part of a broader push to improve the city.
“It’s just wonderful to be in a place that wants to grow and is trying to grow,” Hornberger said.
Nock said the project is not just a win for the current mayor and council, but for others who have served the city and pushed for improvements over the years.
“We can’t do anything alone in this city,” Nock said. “It takes every last one of us to pull together and make these things happen.”