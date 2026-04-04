POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The City of Pocomoke and the Pocomoke City Police Department say enhanced enforcement of municipal parking regulations will begin on May 1 this year.
They say vehicles found in violation of city parking ordinances may be subject to citation. The ordinances are designed to improve the flow of traffic, ensure emergency access and maintain safe, accessible public spaces.
Officials say the following violations will be strictly enforced:
- Parking opposite the flow of traffic
- Parking in a posted no-parking zone
- Double parking
- Parking on a yellow line
- Blocking a private, business or public entrance
- Standing, parking or stopping on a sidewalk
- Standing, parking or stopping within 15 feet of a fire hydrant
- Standing or stopping in a marked fire lane
- Standing, parking or stopping in handicapped zones or designated accessible spaces
- Other violations as set forth in Chapter 220 of the City Code
Officials advise all drivers should review local parking regulations and comply with posted signage to avoid tickets and fines.