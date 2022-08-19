POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Longtime General Manager and Operator of WGOP-AM 540 Mike Powell is saddened to see his once vibrant station, now destroyed.
"I can't explain it, it's just terrible. I can see in that back room how whatever happened happened in that roof area," he said.
WGOP, once WDMV is a Pocomoke City institution.
An employee tells us the legendary Patsy Cline once sang inside the station's studio.
George Richards is a longtime listener, who hopes the station will return to the airwaves soon.
"The 540 AM station was the first station in the area, has been here for many, many years. Has been part of the history of this area," he said.
Powell is already working on plans of getting the station back on the air.
"We've got a shed in the back of the building and I've already got my eye on it and that's what I plan on doing," he said.
The fire started in a back room, and was caused by an electrical failure according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal.
It took about 50 firefighters some 3 hours to get the fire under control.