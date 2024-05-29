POCOMOKE, MD– Partnering law enforcement agencies conducted an initiative aimed at interrupting drug trafficking in Worcester County on May 28.
The Maryland State Police (MSP) Berlin Barrack and the Pocomoke City Police Department partnered for the targeted traffic enforcement project.
Police patrolled traffic in the area of US 13 and the southern half of US 113, looking for criminal indicators of drug trafficking activity, according to a press release.
Troopers and officers say they made multiple traffic stops, identifying six drivers with suspended licenses, developing leads on open criminal cases and arresting one person on gun and drug charges.
MSP says the operation will help guide future enforcement in Worcester County.