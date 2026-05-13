POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Pocomoke City leaders are looking to the river as they consider the city’s future.
A recent meeting organized by Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development brought local, county and state stakeholders together to discuss long-term ideas for Pocomoke City’s waterfront, Cypress Park and downtown. Mayor Todd Nock said the meeting was meant to get people in the same room to talk about challenges, goals and ways to move the city forward.
“The Pocomoke River is the crown jewel of Pocomoke City, and it is extremely underutilized,” Nock said.
The conversation included flooding concerns, shoreline stabilization, walking trails, kayaking, outdoor recreation, events, tourism and ways to better connect the riverfront with downtown businesses. Nock said the city has a long history tied to the river, including its past as a shipbuilding community, but he believes Pocomoke stopped using the river to its full potential after that industry faded.
Now, he said, the city is looking at ways to bring the river back into the center of its identity.
“We’re looking forward at really jumping back into the Pocomoke River and utilizing it not just for business, but also tourism more especially,” Nock said.
At The Christmas Sweet downtown, owner and chamber leader Lisa Taylor said a stronger waterfront could have a direct impact on local businesses.
“A stronger waterfront would bring in more people to downtown, to shop, to eat, to browse,” Taylor said.
Taylor said Pocomoke already has several attractions, including museums, restaurants, shops and history. She said the downtown area is compact, but has assets that many small towns do not. What is missing, she said, is a stronger connection to the river and more reasons for visitors to spend time in the city.
Taylor said a kayak business or other waterfront attraction could help draw more people into Pocomoke, similar to river-based recreation in Snow Hill.
“We’ve got the river that really hasn’t been utilized in Pocomoke,” Taylor said. “So it’s a wonderful idea.”
Cypress Park is one area expected to be part of future conversations. The park sits along the river and includes pavilions, a playground, pickleball courts, bathrooms and a waterfront setting. Taylor said the park could become a bigger asset, but flooding remains a problem during heavy rain and certain times of year.
Nock said flooding is one of the city’s biggest challenges, especially at Cypress Park. He said a 2024 study did not give the city all the information it needs, and more feasibility studies will be important as the city looks for funding.
“Getting further feasibility studies, not just on Cypress Park, but on our downtown and on our city as a whole, they’re crucial for funding reasons,” Nock said.
Nock said the process is still in its early stages. No final decisions were made at the meeting, and he said more meetings and public hearings will be held before any major projects move forward.
He said the next step is making sure the wider community is part of the conversation.
“We’ve got to bring everyone to the table, not just the big stakeholders, but the everyday people,” Nock said.