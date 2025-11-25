POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Pocomoke City’s mayor and police chief are calling for more community involvement as they work to address a rise in gun related incidents.
Earlier this week, Mayor Todd Nock posted a public message on Facebook responding to questions about his role and outlining steps the city has taken. In the post, he wrote that he is “right here” with the community and said “we cannot do this by ourselves.”
Police Chief Arthur Hancock said the city has seen more gun related incidents over the past year and a half, including shots fired calls in several neighborhoods.
“We’ve seen an increase in gun related incidents,” Hancock said. “We’ve only had two people that’s actually been hit by gunfire in that time, but we have seen an increase.”
To respond, Hancock said the department has added about 30 additional surveillance cameras around town, installed a ShotSpotter system and put up four license plate reader cameras at strategic locations. ShotSpotter alerts officers within seconds when it detects gunfire and can pinpoint the location within about 90 feet, he said.
Hancock said those tools are already making a difference. In one of the last two shots fired incidents, he said officers arrived at the scene 37 seconds after the alert.
“When the alert goes off, it goes right to the officer’s laptop computer,” Hancock said. “So it realistically beats any 911 calls or dispatch calls.”
The city also has a full time detective at the Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigation, which Hancock called a “phenomenal resource” that allows several investigators to work a serious case instead of only one.
Pocomoke City Police have also turned to social media. On Nov. 22, the department posted an image of a man walking with a gun in his hand and asked the public for help identifying him. Hancock said the agency has been sharing still photos and videos online more often and is working on a cash reward program for information that leads to arrests and convictions.
Some neighbors say they are feeling the impact of the recent violence. Homeowner Debbie Stevenson said she heard a car pull up outside, four gunshots and then the car driving away while she was on her couch watching a football game. A former police officer, she said she believes the town and department are taking the issue seriously and that the added patrols and security cameras help provide peace of mind.
Hancock said turnout at neighborhood watch and crime meetings remains a concern. He said a recent Friday night meeting drew only one person, and he stressed that technology alone will not solve the problem.
“Again, support. And if you see something, say something,” Hancock said. “To the criminal violators, we know who you are. We know what you’re doing, and you’re going to run out of time sooner or later.”
Hancock said everyone in Pocomoke deserves to feel safe and that he believes the city can “take back its streets” if officers, partner agencies and the community work together.