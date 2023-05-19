POCOMOKE, Md. - The Pocomoke City Police Department is spreading the word on a new fake $20 bill trend in the area. According to police, the forgeries have been passed at various local businesses in the past few days.
The Department says the fake bills look similar to the legal tender, but are printed on paper that doesn’t feel like a real US bill. You can reportedly spot the fakes by the following:
-The fake bills all share the same serial number JE62455000B
-The word COPY is printed below the serial number in the top left corner
-The paper feels closer to standard printer paper and is flimsy to touch
The Pocomoke City Police Department asks anyone with information, and those who are handed these bills at their business, to contact police immediately.