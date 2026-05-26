Pocomoke woman sentenced for theft and insurance fraud in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A judge sentenced a woman for theft crimes that occurred during her time as a business manager.
On May 26, the Circuit for Wicomico County sentenced 32-year-old Taylor Clark, to five years behind bars for Theft Over $100,000 and Insurance Fraud following a plea hearing. Clark will be placed on five years probation with special conditions, including paying full restitution to the victims.
According to court documents, Clark was hired by the victim as a Business Manager in Nov. 2024. Prosecutors say in Dec. 2024, Clark began making unauthorized purchases, cash withdrawals, cash deposit thefts, and unauthorized additions to her pay.
Prosecutors say Clark's theft scheme was uncovered in Sept. 22, 2025, after she stole more than $191,000 from her employer. Authorities say during that time, Clark submitted a fraudulent letter to her employer-sponsored insurance company to add a significant other as a beneficiary to her health insurance policy.