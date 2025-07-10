CHURCH CREEK, MD - The Office of the State Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a pole barn fire Wednesday night in Dorchester County.
The fire was first reported around 6:45 p.m. on June 9 on Golden Hill Road in Church Creek.
30 firefighters reportedly took one hour to control the flames that began inside the 40x60 barn. Luckily there were no injuries but the Fire Marshal says about $100,000 of structure and content was lost in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Fire Marshal asks anyone with information to contact Lower Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.