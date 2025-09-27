GREENWOOD, Del. - A man is accused of crashing an SUV while under the influence and seriously injuring two passengers in Greenwood, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers say the SUV went into a ditch near Hickman Rd., overturning an unknown number of times around 11:30 p.m. Friday. They say two people were thrown from the car.
A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Milford, were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Two 19-year-old men and a 6-year-old child were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say the driver, 27-year-old Ivory Brown of Harrington, smelled of alcohol and was showing signs of impairment.
Brown was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,402 secured bond.
He was charged with:
- Vehicular Assault First Degree – Driving Under the Influence Negligent Injury (Felony) – 2 counts
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree – Driving Under the Influence Negligence Causes Injury – 3 counts
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child While Driving Under the Influence
- Driving Under the Influence
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Other Traffic Offenses